GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra farmer association welcomes Central initiatives in agriculture

Published - September 19, 2024 07:37 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Federation of All India Farmer Associations (FAIFA) lauded the Centre for launching a digital revolution in agriculture, which, they said, would go a long way in arresting the exodus of youth from agriculture.

Stressing that the recent launch of seven schemes worth over ₹14,000 crore, general secretary of FAIFA Potu Srinivasa Murali Babu said in a statement that it will help relieve agrarian distress caused by climate variations and market uncertainties.

Mr. Murali Babu added that these schemes are likely to create new jobs, and the demand and creation of different skill sets will open more opportunities for the youth in rural India. 

There is also focus on integrating cutting-edge technologies such as AI, big data and remote sensing with agriculture. One of the important areas is the ‘Digital Agriculture Mission’ (DAM), having a financial allocation of ₹2,817 crore, aimed at revitalising India’s agricultural sector, he added.

A key element of the DAM is the development of an agri stack, which will encompass a farmers registry, village land maps registry and crop sown registry. This agri stack will act as a comprehensive database, maintaining detailed records on farmers, land use and crop patterns, he said.

Published - September 19, 2024 07:37 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.