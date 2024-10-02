GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan visits Tirupati temple as part of 11-day penance

Mr. Kalyan is on a three-day visit to the temple as part of his 11-day penance to atone for the alleged sins committed by the previous YSRCP regime at Tirumala

Published - October 02, 2024 03:42 pm IST - Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh)

PTI
Andhra Pradesh Dy CM Pawan Kalyan also signed the declaration form on behalf his daughter. People belonging to alien faith (other than Hindus) have to mandatorily give a declaration and sign a form that they have faith in Lord Venkateswara ahead of entering into the temple. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) visited Tirumala temple accompanied by his daughters. During his visit, the Deputy Chief Minister carried 'Varahi Declaration' with him to the deity, which he will proclaim in a meeting in Tirupati on Thursday.

“Deputy Chief Minister and Janasena president Pawan Kalyan had Tirumala Srivari (deity) darshanam (visit) today. Pawan Kalyan took Varahi Declaration file along with him,” said a Janasena press release.

Pawan Kalyan to conclude his 11-day ‘penance’ today

Currently, Mr. Kalyan is on a three-day visit to the temple as part of his 11-day penance to atone for the alleged sins committed by the previous YSRCP regime at Tirumala.

Before visiting the temple, Mr. Kalyan's youngest daughter, Palina Anjani Konidela, gave a declaration at Tirumala temple that she has faith in Lord Venkateswara.

Palina Anjani Konidela is reportedly a non-Hindu and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) - the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati - rules mandate that non-Hindus have to declare their faith in the deity before making a visit to the temple.

“Palina Anjani Konidela gave the declaration for Srivari (deity) visit in Tirumala. She signed the documents provided by TTD staff. As Palina Anjani is a minor, her father Pawan Kalyan also endorsed the documents,” said a Janasena press release.

The declaration assumes significance as BJP leaders and several Hindu outfits had demanded that YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, a Christian, has to issue a similar declaration before his recent cancelled visit to the temple.

