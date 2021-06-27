Andhra Pradesh

Andhra CS offers prayers at Tirumala

Aditya Nath Das, Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh, offered prayers at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Sunday.

He was accompanied to the sanctum sanctorum by priests and officials. After darshan, pundits showered Vedic hymns ('Vedaseervachanam') on him and his family members.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy offered him ‘Teertha Prasadam’ and a laminated photo of Srivaru as a memento to the protocol dignitary. Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Gopinath Jatti was also present.

Earlier, Mr. Das paid a visit to Sri Varaha Swamy temple, now under ‘Balalayam’ (renovation).


