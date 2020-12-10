Andhra Cricket Association shifts office to Vizag

No link with capital shift, says its president

The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has shifted its office from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam. The new office was inaugurated by the president of ACA Sarat Chandra Reddy at the Dr. YSR ACA-VDCA International Cricket stadium at PM Palem here on Thursday.

ACA was earlier operating from Guntur and Vijayawada, since its inception in 1953.

Inaugurating the plush office, Mr. Sarat Chandra said that as per the BCCI norms the office should be located at an international cricket stadium and as of now the stadium in Visakhapatnam was the only one in the State that had a test status and had been holding a number of international matches, including in the floodlights.

The ACA is probably the only sports body that has shifted its base to Visakhapatnam, ever since the city was declared as the proposed Executive Capital of the State.

According to Mr. Sarat Chandra, the idea of shifting had nothing to do with the State government declaring Visakhapatnam as the Executive Capital. “This was necessary and was decided in the first AGM of the association, after the new committee had taken over about a year ago,” he said.

The day-to-day administrative work would now be done from Visakhapatnam and a staff of about 14 would be working, said treasurer of ACA Gopinath Reddy.

Focus on club cricket

Speaking about ACA’s plans, Mr. Sarat Chandra said that focus would be on developing district teams and club cricket.

“If we intend to produce good players, we should be paying special attention to district teams and club tournaments. We are planning to have more matches, leagues and tournaments, so that we can have quality cricket all through the year,” he said.

Director, cricket operations of ACA and former India international Y. Venugopal said that though ACA was responsible for the overall growth in the State, its shift here would have a positive impact on local cricket.

“Visakhapatnam not only has a test approved international stadium, but it is also logistically well-connected to all parts of the country, and has facilities to hold more international matches,” he said.

Durga Prasad, secretary of ACA, C.R. Mohan, and office bearers of the VDCA such as K. Parthasarathi, D.S. Varma, T.S.R. Prasad and P.R. Narayanswami were among those present.

Earlier, three former Andhra Ranji players T. Vijay Kumar, A.G. Pradeep and M. Suresh were felicitated.

A number of former Andhra players were present on the occasion.