Andhra Cricket Association announces ‘Andhra Premier League’ for both men and women

Matches to commence from June 22; players to be auctioned on the lines of IPL

On the lines of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), a professional cricket league hosted by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) will be hosting the Andhra Premier League (APL) for both men and women from June.

Addressing the media here on April 8, chairman of the APL Governing Council and former Ranji player Satya Prasad Yachendra said that the Men’s APL would be conducted with six teams from June 22 to July 3 at the YSR ACA-VDA Stadium in the city. The Women’s APL would be conducted with four teams from June 28 to July 3. While the league matches of the Women’s APL would be conducted in Vizianagaram, the finals would be in Visakhapatnam.

Under floodlights

In the Men’s APL, there would be 19 matches, with two played per day from 9 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and 1.30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Out of the six teams, the top four would proceed to play the next round and a final. These two matches would be played under floodlights from 6 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

Similarly, the Women’s APL would have two matches per day. The final would be played during the day on July 3 in Visakhapatnam.

Mr. Satya Prasad said the Men’s APL would be telecast and streamed on OTT platform as well. The Women’s APL could also be viewed on the OTT platform, he added. Negotiations were under way to have OTT and broadcasting partners, Mr. Satya Prasad said.

Mr. Satya Prasad further said there were three zones under the ACA and each would have two teams.

On the lines of the Indian Premier League (IPL), auctions would be conducted to pick up players and build a team. Each franchisee would have a kitty to purchase the players, he said.

“Around 500 players from Andhra will be participating in the league. Each team can pick up 20 players,” Mr. Satya Prasad said.

ACA treasurer and a member of the APL Governing Council S.R. Gopinath Reddy said the aim was to provide the best platform for the players.

“The APL will be a major platform to promote our players and give them an opportunity to showcase their talent. Moreover, the league will also financially benefit both the players and the franchisees. Revenue can be also generated through advertisements. The sponsors will be stand to gain,” Mr. Gopinath Reddy said.

Free entry

“The entry is free for all the matches,” Mr. Gopinath Reddy said, and added that he had requested the District Collector and the Police Commissioner to support the ACA in its endeavour.

ACA Chief Executive Officer M.V. Siva Reddy said they would also host an NCA camp in Anantapur and inter-NCA matches in Vijayawada in June.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has assured his support to the ACA,” he added.

Former Ranji player and Director, Cricket Operations, Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association, R.V.C.H. Prasad, and another former Ranji player G.V.V. Gopala Raju, who are members of the council, were present.