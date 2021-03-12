Andhra CM urges PM Modi to confer Bharat Ratna upon Pingali Venkaiah posthumously

GUNTUR

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confer Bharat Ratna (posthumously) upon Pingali Venkaiah in recognition of his effort in designing the Indian National Flag.

In a letter written to Mr. Modi, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “The Country has lost several decades without recognising the untiring efforts of her son late Pingali Venkaiah who gifted it the first designs and specimen of the National Flag; the flag that would fill the hearts of millions of Indians with the spirit of freedom, independence and duty to carry on with the chains of slavery. It is in this light, I request your kind self to confer Bharat Ratna (posthumously) upon Pingali Venkaiah that would not only bequeath peace on to his parter soul but also fulfill the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Earlier, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy appreciated the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate, “Azadi ka Amrut Mahostav,” programme to mark the 75 years of independence of the country.

While reminding that Mr. Modi during his first meeting of National Committee held on March 8, 2021, the theme, “Har Ghar Jhanda,” has been selected as one key themes for celebrations of Independence Day in 2021.

The CM later drew the attention to Pingali Venkaiah, the architect of Indian National Flag who later came to be known as “Jhanda Venkaiah”. Born in August 2, 1876, at Bhatlapenumarru village near Machilipatnam, Mr.Venkaiah was deeply influenced by Gandhian thoughts and ideology and decided to dedicate his life to the service of nation and take part in freedom movement.

Later, he undertook a scientific study of different flags across the world and published a book titled, “A National Flag for India,” in which he presented 30 different designs of national flag each with explanation.

On March 31, 1921, Mr. Venkaiah gifted his designs to Mahatma Gandhi and on July 22, 1947, the Constituent Assembly adapter the Flag. The flag was identified with the spirit of free and independent India and the colours, indicating the strength and courage (Saffron), fertility and growth (green) and peace and tranquility (white).