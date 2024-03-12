Andhra CM unveils works worth ₹861 crore in Pulivendula

March 12, 2024 03:27 am | Updated 03:28 am IST - KADAPA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday visited Pulivendula and inaugurated several developmental projects worth ₹861.84 crore.

These projects include the YSR Government Medical College and Government General Hospital (GGH) buildings, constructed with ₹500 crore from NABARD’s RIDF funds. The medical college will have a capacity of 750 students, with 150 medical students being admitted annually, and a 627-bed facility.

Additionally, the Integrated Banana Pack House (Pulivendula Market Committee) building worth ₹20 crore on five acres, the YSR Mini Secretariat Complex building worth ₹38 crore on 2.79 acres, a ‘YSR Junction’ built at a cost of ₹70 lakh, the Central Boulevard developed at a cost of ₹11 crore, and the YS Jayamma Municipal Shopping Complex constructed on 4,595 square metres of land with advanced facilities worth ₹20.69 crore were inaugurated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Integrated Banana Pack House has state-of-the-art technology and facilities, including four cold rooms with a storage capacity of 600 metric tonnes, six pre-cooling chambers with a capacity of 126 metric tonnes, labour quarters, a weighing bridge with a capacity of 60 metric tonnes and grading, cleaning, and packing lines for banana and sweet lime.

The YSR Mini Secretariat Complex building includes offices for Revenue, Agriculture, Pay & Accounts and Sub-Treasury departments, a Spandana hall, three conference halls and two toilet blocks on the ground floor. The YSR Junction has a statue of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy installed in the middle of the roundabout.

The Central Boulevard was developed at cost of ₹11 crore (State Government and APSPDCL funds) as part of the Pulivendula Model Town project. Finally, the YS Jayamma Municipal Shopping Complex, constructed on 4,595 square metres of land with advanced facilities worth ₹20.69 crore, was inaugurated.

Later, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the newly-developed Gandhi Junction in Pulivendula town, built at a cost of ₹80 lakh, and declared open the YSR Ulimella Lakefront established on 100 acres with State government funding of ₹65 crore, as part of the Pulivendula Model Town project.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT