Andhra CM releases first tranche of Jagananna Vidya Deevena for 2020-21

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday released the first instalment of fee reimbursement under Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme amounting to nearly ₹672 crore. The money was directly transferred into the bank accounts of mothers of 10.88 lakh students pursuing higher studies.

On the occasion, Mr. Reddy said the scheme has been designed to make education accessible to the poor and that education is the real wealth which can be given to the future generations. It was because education alone can eradicate poverty and change their lives.

He pointed out that none of the previous governments had reimbursed the fee arrears on such a large scale.

Further, the Chief Minister said that the State government was committed to the education sector and thus rolled out schemes such as Jagananna Goru Mudha, Amma Vodi and Vasati Deevena to ensure that no family runs into debts due to the financial burden entailed by education.

So far, a total of ₹4,879 crore has been spent under Jagananna Vidya Deevena benefiting 10.88 lakh students. Previously the money was paid to college owners but henceforth it will be credited into the bank accounts of mothers.

The beneficiaries could call toll-free number 1902 if they face any problem in availing the scheme.

The second instalment of fees would be released in July, the third one in December and the last for 2020 - 21 in February next year.

A sum of ₹4,208 crore was released towards fee reimbursement for 2019 - 20. Besides, dues for 2018 - 19 amounting to ₹1,880 crore was cleared.

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas, Ministers Adimulapu Suresh and Ch. Venugopala Krishna, Principal secretaries K. Satish Chandra (higher education), G. Anantharamu (BC welfare) and G. Jayalakshmi (IT) and AP State Council of Higher Education K. Hemachandra Reddy were present.