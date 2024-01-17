GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra CM Jagan to virtually launch Ambedkar statue on January 19

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy will virtually inaugurate the statue from Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium

January 17, 2024 05:55 am | Updated 05:55 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the Ambedkar statue at Swaraj Maidan here at 4 p.m. on January 19. The premises will be thrown open for public from January 20.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will virtually inaugurate the statue from Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium. He will also address a public meeting there.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy and others visited the Ambedkar Smriti Vanam on Tuesday. They inspected the arrangements being made for the inaugural ceremony. They also viewed a short film on the life of Dr. Ambedkar at the theatre on the premises of the Smriti Vanam.

Later, speaking to the media, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said the works on the ‘Samajika Nyaya Maha Silpam’, B.R. Ambedkar statue, were going at a brisk pace. An auditorium, laser show, museum with exhibits relating to Dr. Ambedkar would be some of the attractions. The statue would be a tourist attraction, and the government was taking all steps in that direction, he said.

“Nowhere in the country such a tall statue of Dr. Ambedkar is located. The government installed the 125-ft statue, denoting its sincerity towards the Dalits,” he added.

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani), who resigned from the TDP recently, Vijayawada (Central) MLA Malladi Vishnu, Vijayawada (West) MLA Velampalli Srinivas, Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration) Y. Srilakshmi, NTR District Collector Dilli Rao, Police Commissioner Kanti Rana Tata, and others were present.

