Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 500-bed oxygen-supported hospital at Tadipatri

The oxygen-supported 500-bed temporary hospital at Tadipatri was virtually inaugurated by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Photo: Special Arrangement

ANANTAPUR:

04 June 2021 16:46 IST

The facility was put up at a cost of ₹5.5 crore with R&B, Revenue, and other Departments chipping in.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday afternoon virtually inaugurated an oxygen-supported 500-bed temporary Covid Hospital at Tadipatri adjacent to the Arjas Steel factory, which will be a major comforting factor for the COVID19 patients in the remote areas of Kurnool, Anantapur, Kadapa, and Chittoor districts due to its geographical proximity.

At a brief function, the Chief Minister profusely thanked Arjas Steel Managing Director Sridhar Krishnamoorthy for agreeing to spare 40MT of oxygen from its 100tonnes per day capacity Air-Separation unit and complimented the District Administration for its efforts to put up such a facility in a short time. The facility was put up at a cost of ₹5.5 crore with R&B, Revenue, and other Departments chipping in.

At a time when Oxygen availability was turning very difficult with too many patients longing to get an oxygen-supported bed, the Arjas Steel came forward offering their oxygen gas, and the Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited laid an 800 metre copper pipeline under CSR activity from the Arjas Steel production unit to the temporary hospital under German Hangers, which the Chief Minister said was a commendable service to the people.

Advertising

Advertising

Heavy rain lashed on Friday morning leading to stagnation of water in the plots around the German Tents, though no damage was done to the facility by the gales. District Collector Gandham Chandrudu presiding over the inaugural function said that the Arjas Steel MD had taken a special interest in getting the oxygen surge tank and coordinating with the APMSIDC. The local church permitted the use of six acres of its land for the facility to come up in 13.56 acres.

R&B Minister Malagundla Sankaranarayana, Anantapur, and Hindupur MPs Talari Rangaiah and Gorantla Madhav along with several MLAs were present at the venue on the occasion.

The Chief Minister also appreciated Joint Collectors Nishant Kumar and A. Siri, for their dedication to ensuring the facility came up fast. A drinking water facility was provided, temporary toilets established, a power connection given by the APSPDCL, and 280 people toiled day and night to finish the work at the earliest. Free food facility has also been created for the patients.

This will ease the pressure on other major hospitals for providing oxygen-supported beds in the three districts. With COVID-19 positivity rate coming down drastically currently, there is not much demand for the oxygen-supported beds, but when the construction began Anantapur district was reporting a positivity rate of above 40% and on May 17 there were more than 14,000 active cases compared to less than 4,000 now.