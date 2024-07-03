ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu likely to meet PM Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi today

Published - July 03, 2024 08:37 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Chief Minister to meet his Telangana counterpart in Hyderabad on July 6

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and N. Chandrababu Naidu. File photo | Photo Credit: KVS Giri

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is likely to visit New Delhi on Wednesday (July 3), the first after assuming office. He is likely to discuss several issues with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Mr. Naidu is likely to discuss bifurcation issues, apart from pending projects, including irrigation.

Meanwhile, Mr. Naidu and his Telangana counterpart A. Revanth Reddy are scheduled to meet in Hyderabad on July 6 to discuss pending issues between both the States.

Mr. Naidu had written a letter to Mr. Reddy, stressing the need to resolve the pending issues across the table.

Responding positively, Mr. Reddy invited him to Hyderabad for a dialogue at Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Many issues remained unresolved under the A.P. State Reorganisation Act 2014, some of which included RTC under the ninth schedule of the Act, assets of 23 corporations, Telugu Academy, Telugu University and 30 institutions under the 10th Schedule, Raj Bhavan, High Court, Lok Ayukta, Labour Welfare Fund, commercial taxes and power bills.

