Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu calls for efforts to regain State’s leadership in ease of doing business

Published - August 05, 2024 07:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu stressed the need for the State to regain its leadership in ease of doing business (EoDB) and called for renewed thrust to be laid on augmenting the industrial infrastructure to attract investments.

Speaking at the Collectors’ Conference on Monday, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu said Andhra Pradesh was ranked No. 1 in EoDB for four years between 2014 and 2019. He noted that several prospective entrepreneurs had turned away from A.P. owing to the absurd policy decisions of the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government. For instance, the review of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) had a serious impact on the industrial sector.

He stressed the need to complete in time the seaports and the nine fishing harbours in various stages of construction.

He further said that there should be no disruption in power supply and that the “path-breaking reforms” in the power sector, introduced by the previous TDP governments, should continue.

He said due priority was being accorded to the development of airports and stressed the need to complete in time the seaports and the nine fishing harbours in various stages of construction.

He wanted the officials to ensure that the land parcels allotted to industries were utilised for their intended purposes. Steps should be taken to improve roads, which is crucial for industrial development, he added.

