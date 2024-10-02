Andhra CM announces scrapping of user charges levied on garbage collection

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced the cancellation of user charges on garbage collection with immediate effect. He expressed his resolve to have electricity produced from the waste generated by municipal corporations and municipalities, wherever it is viable and to go for the preparation of compost at other places.

Participating as the chief guest in the Swachhata hi Seva organised in Vijayawada on the occasion of the birthdays of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on Wednesday (October 2, 2024), Mr. Naidu said the proposed P-4 model (public, private, people partnership) would be rolled out from Sankranthi next year in order to transform Andhra Pradesh into a progressive State by the year 2047.

He asserted that he wished to make ‘Swachha Andhra Pradesh’ in five years.

Mr. Naidu said top priority was being given to developing Amaravati into a best capital city, and construction of the Polavaram project in two years.

He recalled that he headed the national level sub-committee of Chief Ministers on ‘Swachcha Bharat Mission’ and was keen on implementing its recommendations in letter and spirit.

The CM stated that he would prioritise the generation of wealth from waste as it would not only create livelihoods but also mitigate the impact of changing climate by bringing down environmental pollution.

Further, he said he was committed to completing the construction of the Machilipatnam seaport by the end of 2025, and promised to pursue the laying of the Machilipatnam - Repalle railway line that would improve connectivity.

As far as the issues related to Machilipatnam were concerned, Mr. Naidu said he would name the upcoming government medical college after Pingali Venkaiah, who designed the National Flag, and get the drainage system in the town improved.

He appreciated the contribution of thousands of sanitary workers to the cleaning up of the flood affected areas in Vijayawada city, and assured them that he would empower them economically by self help groups for them.

Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry and the local MLA and Minister for Mines & Geology Kollu Ravindra were among those present.