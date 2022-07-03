Andhra Christian College of Law gets new bursar

Staff Reporter July 03, 2022 04:57 IST

Staff Reporter July 03, 2022 04:57 IST

Meruga Alexander has been nominated as a bursar of Andhra Christian College of Law in Guntur. He will be in office for three years. Mr. Alexander, an auditor by profession, was sworn-in as the bursar by AELC president K. Pardesi Babu on the college premises. “I will strive to ensure that a strong financial management system is in place at the law college, while striving to restore the past glory of the college,” said Mr. Alexander. College correspondent Elisha, principal Guravaiah and Deputy Mayor Sk. Sajila were present on the occasion.



