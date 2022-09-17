Andhra Chief Minister, Naidu and others convey birthday greetings to Modi

Leaders from the State expressed birthday wishes through Twitter

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through Twitter on Saturday.

‘Warm birthday greetings and best wishes to Honourable PM Sri @narendramodi ji. May God bless him with good health and long life’, the Chief Minister stated in his message.

Warm birthday greetings and best wishes to Honourable PM Sri @narendramodi ji. May God bless him with good health and long life. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) September 17, 2022

Former Chief Minister and TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu extended his heartfelt greetings to Mr. Modi.

‘May God bless him with many more years of good health and energy to tirelessly strive for the welfare of people and all-round development of the nation’, Mr. Naidu stated.

Expressing birthday wishes through Twitter, BJP State president Somu Veerraju said Mr. Modi was working relentlessly for nation building and won global acclaim for his leadership.

Mr. Modi sorted out some intractable issues with which the country was bogged down for decades, with ease, the Andhra Pradesh BJP chief observed.

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan said Mr. Modi was a trailblazer, who became Prime Minister for the second consecutive time and served as Gujarat Chief Minister for four successive terms.

Mr. Kalyan said in his birthday message that to rise to the exalted office of Prime Minister from a humble beginning in a middle class family was no mean feat.

The demonetisation of high value currency notes, abrogation of Article 370, introduction of Goods and Service Tax, the ban on ‘triple talaq’ and amendment to the Citizenship Act showed Mr. Modi’s political acumen.