Andhra BJP seeks action to protect Telugu language

31 August 2021 11:08 IST

The BJP insisted that teaching in Telugu medium at the primary level should be made compulsory

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded that the Andhra Pradesh government must explain what concrete steps it has taken to protect and promote Telugu language, and at least now take the need to check the ‘onslaught of other languages and cultures’ seriously.

Besides, the party insisted that teaching in Telugu medium at the primary level in both government and private schools should be made compulsory.

In a release on Monday, the BJP said that it was organising various programs across the State as part of the Telugu Bhasha Varotsavalu which began on the birth anniversary of eminent writer Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy on August 29 and the government too should make sincere efforts to protect the language to pass it on to future generations.

Telugu linguists, writers and poets made suggestions on how to ‘stem the rot’ that set in the form of influence of English and other languages. The government should try to implement them, the BJP said.