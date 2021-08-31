Andhra Pradesh

Andhra BJP seeks action to protect Telugu language

FIle Photo | In a release on August 30, the BJP said that it was organising various programs across Andhra Pradesh as part of the Telugu Bhasha Varotsavalu.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded that the Andhra Pradesh government must explain what concrete steps it has taken to protect and promote Telugu language, and at least now take the need to check the ‘onslaught of other languages and cultures’ seriously.

Besides, the party insisted that teaching in Telugu medium at the primary level in both government and private schools should be made compulsory.

In a release on Monday, the BJP said that it was organising various programs across the State as part of the Telugu Bhasha Varotsavalu which began on the birth anniversary of eminent writer Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy on August 29 and the government too should make sincere efforts to protect the language to pass it on to future generations.

Telugu linguists, writers and poets made suggestions on how to ‘stem the rot’ that set in the form of influence of English and other languages. The government should try to implement them, the BJP said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Bharatiya Janata Party
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 31, 2021 11:09:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/andhra-bjp-seeks-action-to-protect-telugu-language/article36195825.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY