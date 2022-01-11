Andhra BJP leaders seek release of party colleagues detanied at Atmakur

BJP MP C.M. Ramesh demanded that the police should discharge their duties properly and ‘not target the Hindu community’.

He insisted that his party’s Kurnool district president B. Srikanth Reddy must be released without any condition as he was only opposing the illegal construction of a mosque at Atmakur.

“In fact, the BJP leaders were roughed up by the police allegedly at the behest of the ruling party,” he said.

Mr. Ramesh was participating in a demonstration at the Dharna Chowk in the city in protest against the attack on the BJP leaders at Atmakur. BJP national executive member Kanna Lakshminarayana, district president B. Sriram and others were present.