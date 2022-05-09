Andhra BJP chief Somu Veerraju says party to seek vote on development plank in 2024

Somu Veerraju said people would realise that real development is possible only with the BJP

BJP State president Somu Veerraju said his party would seek the people’s mandate in the 2024 elections on the development plank. However, he said, “our alliance will be with the people and, if necessary, with the Jana Sena Party (JSP). It is for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and JSP to comment whether they intend to forge an alliance”, while pointing out that JSP was still a partner of the BJP.

Addressing media persons at Eluru on May 9, Mr. Veerraju said people have endured the TDP and YSR Congress (YSRC) Governments and are witness to BJP’s contribution to development since bifurcation.

“The BJP-led Central Government gave huge sums for the development of Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) but people did not vote for the party. But, we are still committed to achieving our goal which is to transform A.P. into a progressive State. We will come to power in 2024. People will eventually realise that real development is possible only with the BJP”, he asserted.

Politics of religion

Mr. Veerraju said his party would no longer tolerate minority appeasement politics of the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government.

The persecution of the BJP leaders who thwarted attempts to give away a portion of the land belonging to JNTU Engineering College in Kakinada for the construction of a mosque was just one incident that reflected the State Government’s attitude to the Hindus.

Kakinada MLA had allegedly threatened that he would get the BJP leaders who were fighting against the said land allotment, beaten by Muslims but no action was apparently taken against him.

“I myself will come to Kakinada. Let us see who attacks me”, Mr. Veerraju challenged the MLA, while strongly objecting to taking the Hindu sentiments for granted.

Kurnool district BJP president B. Srikanth Reddy’s arrest at Atmakur and the foisting of several cases on him for preventing the demolition of a temple by Muslims was another proof of the discrimination against the Hindus.

"The negligence in bringing to justice a Muslim youth who raped and killed a pharmacy student in Sri Satya Sai district was glaring. Besides, there were attacks on Hanuman Jayanti celebrations by Muslims in Kurnool and Nellore districts, and the Christian missionaries were building churches illegally emboldened by the government’s inaction.

"The government should act at least now impartially and ensure that the criminals did not escape unpunished and law and order prevailed. If the government continues to be callous, the BJP would fight for the cause of Hindus," Mr. Veerraju added.

Mr. Veerraju said BJP national president J.P. Nadda would participate in party programs being organised in Rajahmundry and Vijayawada on June 5 and 6.