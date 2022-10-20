Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju welcomes Chandrababu Naidu’s meeting with Pawan Kalyan

The BJP is having good relationship with the Jan Sena Party, says BJP’s A.P president Somu Veerraju.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju welcomed former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s meeting with Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan here on October 18.

In a brief chat with media persons at Vijayawada airport Thursday morning, he said Mr. Naidu has apparently gone to express solidarity with Mr. Kalyan, as the latter’s illegal confinement to a hotel during his Visakhapatnam tour was an assault on democracy.

He insisted that it was the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) which instigated violence, and the JSP president and his party cadres were wrongly blamed for the disturbance.

Mr. Veerraju also strongly condemned the attacks on the farmers’ Amaravati - Arasavalli Maha Padayatra and advised the YSRCP to refrain from its attempts to suppress the voice of those opposing its flawed concept of decentralisation.

Asked about Kanna Lakshminarayana ‘s observation that he (Mr. Veerraju) was responsible for the gap in the BJP-JSP alliance, Mr. Veerraju said as a responsible person he would not comment on it. “Mr. Lakshminarayana is a senior leader in our party. As its State president, I will stay in my limits”, he quipped.

He further said the BJP high command would decide on the roadmap sought by Mr. Kalyan, while pointing out that the JSP chief has good relations with the BJP’s central leadership.

The BJP and JSP would move forward, Mr. Veerraju said, adding that he apprised his party’s top brass of the situation prevalent in the State.