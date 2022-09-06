Andhra BJP attributes farmer’s death to State apathy

Andhra Pradesh BJP delegation led by its State spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy calling on the kin of the farmer who collapsed during a demonstration in Penumuru mandal of Chittoor district recently. Photo: Special Arrangement

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has squarely accused the Andhra Pradesh government of negligence and apathy for the death of a farmer who collapsed during an agitation recently.

A delegation from the party led by its State spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy called on the kin of the farmer B. Ratnam at Rajavari Indlu village in Penumuru Mandal of Gangadhara Nellore constituency and expressed solidarity with the family. The constituency is represented by Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy.

It may be recalled that the farmer had collapsed while arguing with the revenue officials at the Tahsildar’s office on Saturday, laying claim over 2.5 acres of the land abutting reserve forest.

“Though he won the five-decade-long legal battle in the court, he could not convince the revenue officials in securing possession of the land that very much belonged to him. The State government has to take moral responsibility for the farmer’s death,” Mr. Reddy said. Timely action by the officials would have prevented Ratnam’s death and saved the breadwinner for the family, he rued.

The party not only demanded ₹1 crore as compensation to the bereaved family members of the farmer but also the proper settlement of the land row within the purview of the law.