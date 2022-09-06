Andhra BJP attributes farmer’s death to State apathy

A farmer from Penumuru Mandal had died arguing with officials, laying claim over 2.5 acres of the land abutting reserve forest

A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI:
September 06, 2022 16:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh BJP delegation led by its State spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy calling on the kin of the farmer who collapsed during a demonstration in Penumuru mandal of Chittoor district recently. Photo: Special Arrangement

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has squarely accused the Andhra Pradesh government of negligence and apathy for the death of a farmer who collapsed during an agitation recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

A delegation from the party led by its State spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy called on the kin of the farmer B. Ratnam at Rajavari Indlu village in Penumuru Mandal of Gangadhara Nellore constituency and expressed solidarity with the family. The constituency is represented by Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy.

It may be recalled that the farmer had collapsed while arguing with the revenue officials at the Tahsildar’s office on Saturday, laying claim over 2.5 acres of the land abutting reserve forest.

“Though he won the five-decade-long legal battle in the court, he could not convince the revenue officials in securing possession of the land that very much belonged to him. The State government has to take moral responsibility for the farmer’s death,” Mr. Reddy said. Timely action by the officials would have prevented Ratnam’s death and saved the breadwinner for the family, he rued.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The party not only demanded ₹1 crore as compensation to the bereaved family members of the farmer but also the proper settlement of the land row within the purview of the law.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tirupati
Andhra Pradesh
Bharatiya Janata Party
Agriculture
judiciary (system of justice)
death

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app