Andhra-based nursery firm supplies two olive trees to Mukesh Ambani’s Jamnagar office

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

26 November 2021 14:49 IST

Imported from Spain, a six-member crew raised two Olive trees for two years in their nursery on the bank of river Godavari

A Kadiyam-based nursery firm, Gowthami Nursery, has supplied two Olive trees to Reliance Group Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

The Olive trees imported from Spain have been raised by a dedicated team of six-personnel of the Gowthami Nursery at Kadiyam area on the bank of river Godavari for two years.

“We have imported the two Olive trees from Spain upon the order from the Reliance group. Our contribution was to raise them with all the necessary care including soil health, growth parameters, and shape. The trees have been sent to Jamnagar on Wednesday from our nursery”, Gowthami Nursery Proprietor Margani Veerababu told The Hindu.

Mr. Veerababu refused to reveal the actual package of the project citing his business policy.

“The shape of the trees has been raised to ensure that the height of the trees would not grow above 12 feet. The growth of the trees has been manually monitored and managed as per the desired preferences”, said Mr. Veerababu.

The present height of the trees are 12 feet. “We have been told by the Reliance group that the tree trees will be displayed in its office in Jamnagar in Gujarat State”, said Mr. Veerababu.

The trees are being transported by road since Wednesday evening. It is expected to arrive next week by covering above 1,800 km roadway passing through Telangana and Maharashtra.