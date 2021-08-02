Ancient Tamil inscription found at temple near Chirala

A 14th century Tamil inscription of the Kakatiyas has been found at Motupalli village near Chirala in Prakasam district.

Dr. E. Siva Nagireddy, archaeologist and CEO of Pleach India Foundation, said it was curious that the Kakatiyas, who were ruling the present Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, came out with inscriptions both in Tamil and Telugu. The residents were also mainly Tamil-speaking then.

Dr. Nagireddy, along with R. Dasarathareddy Reddy, president of Motupalli Heritage Society, chanced upon the inscription while documenting the historic Kodanda Ramaswamy temple located on the outskirts of Motupalli, an important port of call on the east coast during the medieval period. It is also interesting to note that Motupalli was known as Desi Uyyakondapatnam and the inscription slab was fitted on the west side wall of the temple during the 16 th century AD during renovation.

The inscription has been written in Tamil language and Tamil and Grandha scripts. It dates back to Saka 1230 (August 1, 1308 CE), Kilaka, Vaisaka, Su. 10, Wednesday, pertaining to the reign of Kakatiya Rudra Deva II (1289-1323).

It registers the gift of land as Tiruvidaiyattam for providing offerings to the God Raja Narayana Perumal at Desiuyyakondanpattinam by Cattanthai-Cemmanadiyal-Valumpothalakiyan alias Patinenbhumi-Vanikaratittan, for the merit of the king. This was confirmed by Dr. K. Muniratnam Reddy, Director, Epigraphy branch, Archaeological Survey of India, Mysuru who deciphered the 813-year-old Tamil Grandha script and revealed the historical importance of the content.

The gift of land was given for the conduct of ‘Tiruvidaiyattam’ festival in the medieval temple for the merit of the last Kakatiya Emperor, Prataparudra . The inscription bears significance as it is the second and next to one more Tamil inscription found at Motupalli issued by Kakatiya Ganapatideva dating back to 1244 AD. The 'Abhaya Sasana', a charter that insures the life and goods of the sea-borne traders.

He sensitised the local people on Sunday on the historical significance of the inscription. It was high time that the State government protected the inscription for posterity, he said.