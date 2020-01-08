Ancient rock inscription faces oblivion

Ancient inscriptions engraved on a rock near the Gavi Rangaswamy Temple at Chalivendula village in Hindupur mandal of the district are at the risk of vanishing altogether thanks to unauthorised quarrying.

The Kannada inscription panel, measuring 20 ft in length and 18 ft in width, with an incised line drawing of Virupanna, the builder of the renowned Veerabhadra temple at Lepakshi, and footprints of Lord Shiva on granite, is believed to date back to the 16th century and is one of the largest rock inscriptions in Andhra Pradesh.

A concerned citizen of Chalivendula, Lakshmi Narayana Reddy, brought the matter to the notice of the Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati (CCVA) Chief Executive Officer E. Siva Nagi Reddy, who in turn inspected the site on Wednesday and thoroughly examined the inscriptions. Describing the inscription, Mr. Siva Nagi Reddy told The Hindu that the inscription was recorded and published by the Epigraphy branch of the Archaeological Survey of India in 1917 and by the State Department of Archaeology & Museum under the supervision of P. Chenna Reddy, the then Director of the Department, in 2009.

Mr. Siva Nagi Reddy stressed the need for immediate protection and conservation of the site. “The inscription is dated August 6, 1513, and records the genealogy of the Vijayanagara kings at the request of Virapanna, son of Nandi Lakkisetti and Muddamamba. The king made a gift of the village Chalivendula, with surname Achutendrapura, in the presence of God Virapaksha on the banks of the Tungabhadra, for the service of the Gods Virabhadra, Raghunatha and Papavinasa of Lepakshi,” Mr. Siva Nagi Reddy said.

Protection sought

“The site may lose its existence unless the quarrying activity is stopped immediately and the area declared as a protected site with barbed wire fencing put up as protection,” the CCVA CEO said. He requested officials of the State Government to divert tourists visiting the Lepakshi Temple to the Chalivendula inscription spot by erecting a notice board at both the places and appointing an archaeological tourist guide along with security personnel.

He sensitised the villagers on the historical significance of the inscription and the need for protecting and preserving it for posterity.