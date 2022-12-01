Ancient rock cut caves collapse at Musthabad in Gannavaram mandal

December 01, 2022 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rock cut caves belonging to the 8th Century AD collapsed due to growth of vegetation at Musthabad village in Gannavaram mandal of Krishna district.

CEO of Pleach India Foundation E. Sivanagi Reddy said he visited the place when he was informed about the incident by M. Subhakar of Amaravathi Buddha Vihara. He said the caves served as the rainy retreat of Buddhist monks of the Satavahana era and they collapsed due to the excessive growth of a banyan tree and pleaching of its roots into the roof of its portico.

Dr. Reddy said the caves were appropriated by other faith in 8th century A.D. He lamented the collapse of the ancient structures and the defacing of the caves by local community by widening the pathway.

Later, Dr. Reddy sensitised the locals on the need to preserve such ancient treasure.