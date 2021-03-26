Ancient quarries of Srisailam temple found

Kannada inscriptions dating back to the 16th century were also found

The 16th century quarries that supplied rocks for the construction of Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple were identified at Srisailam on Tuesday.

The Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravathi (CCVA) CEO and archaeologist Emani Sivanagireddy said that the quarries on the left side along the road opposite Alluri Sitaramaraju Choultry, close to the temple, could be the sites from where rocks were used for the construction of the main and subsidiary temples, and the huge compound wall between 12th and 16th centuries.

Mr. Sivanagireddy said that he identified the quarries during an extensive survey conducted in and around Srisailam as part of CCVA’s programme ‘Preserve Heritage for Posterity’. The cut marks used for inserting iron wedges to split the stone blocks measuring 3”x1”x1” (inches) were clearly visible at five spots along the road, he added.

Kannada inscriptions dating back to the 16th century were also found there, which were then brought to the notice of Mysuru Archaeological Survey Of India Director (Epigraphy) K. Muniratnam Reddy, for deciphering the contents.

Basing on the significance of the finds, Mr. Sivanagireddy has appealed to the Srisailam temple authorities and the Archaeology and Museums Department to protect and preserve the ancient quarries and inscriptions for posterity.