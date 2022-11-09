Ancient Narasimha shrine in Kapila Theertham to be opened soon

Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati, 9/11/2022: TTD Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam inspecting the Kapila Theertham temple precincts in Tirupati on Wednesday.

The ancient Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple situated in Kapila Theertham complex, now in a dilapidated condition, is set to be renovated and thrown open to devotees soon.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam, who inspected the sprawling Sri Kapileswara Swamy temple complex here on Wednesday, made a visit to the shrine and directed the engineering officials to complete the pending works at the earliest. He also dropped enough hints on getting the temple ready for consecration ‘Maha Samprokshanam’ soon. The official also visited the Potu (temple kitchen), Yagashala, Kalyanakatta (tonsuring centre) and Pushkarini (temple tank).

Accompanied by Chief Audit Officer Sesha Sailendra, Deputy Executive Officer Devendra Babu, Forest Officer Srinivas and Special Officer (Estates) Mallikarjuna, Mr. Veerabrahmam had a look at the new wooden chariot in-the-making and instructed the officials concerned to ensure fortification of the walls and floor along the waterfalls, keeping in view the safety of pilgrims. The health and sanitary staff were told to remove the debris at regular intervals to keep the temple clean and hygienic.

Later, he participated in the ‘Chandi Yagam’ performed as part of ‘Kartheeka Homa Mahotsavams’.