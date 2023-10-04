Ancient Mandapam at Alipiri to be rebuilt with ₹1.36 cr

October 04, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The ancient and partially dilapidated Mandapam at Alipiri — the foot of Tirumala hills — is all set to be renovated at a cost of ₹1.36 crore. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, accompanied by Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam, inspected the building on Wednesday.

There are two wayside Mandapams dating back to the 16th century at this spot that served as resting places for trekking devotees. The wall behind the structure collapsed a while ago, posing a grave threat to pilgrims. TTD staff got a fence installed to prevent movement of public in its vicinity.

As one of the structures is beyond repair as per the report submitted by the engineering department, it demands rebuilding; the stone pillars and ceiling removed from the structure will be reused in the new Mandapam, , Mr. Dharma Reddy stated.

The official recalled that the Parveta Mandapam atop Tirumala hills had to be brought down recently in a similar manner and rebuilt — a step that had unfortunately attracted ‘unwarranted criticism’ on the social media. “As such posts hurt the religious beliefs of devout Hindus, we request the public not to resort to negative criticism,” he appealed, while issuing a stern warning to netizens.

