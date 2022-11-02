Ancient Kakatiya era sculptures found in a state of neglect at Kolakaluru in Andhra Pradesh

Inscriptions that record the donation of land for dancers and upkeep of temples also found

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
November 02, 2022 19:59 IST

Ancient sculptures belonging to the Kakatiya period are lying in a shambles at Kolakaluru in Tenali mandal of Guntur district, says CEO of Pleach India Foundation E. Sivanagireddy.

In a statement, Dr. Sivanagireddy said, based on information given by K. Srinath Reddy, an amateur archaeologist, he had visited the place and found four inscriptions dated 1240, 1241, 1242 and 1318 CE engraved on pillars of the Agasthyeswara temple and the southern wall of the Kesava temple that record the donation of land for dancers and upkeep of both the temples.

“Pochulenka, son of Somayalenka, the Military General of Kakatiya Prataparudra, had gifted some lands in 1318 CE towards the Somavara and Sanivara (Monday and Saturday) offerings,” Dr. Sivanagireddy said.

He also noticed 1,000-year-old sculptures of ‘Mahishasura Mardhini’, two ‘Nandis’ and one ‘Nagadevatha’, and beautifully carved red sand stone pillars and door frames depicted with ‘dwarapalas’ on which scaffolding material was dumped and stacked carelessly during the renovation works at the temples.

Citing the coating of chemical colours on the architectural marvels, he said it damaged the original look.

He sensitised the villagers on the historical significance and antiquarian value of these artefacts, and appealed to them to preserve them for posterity on pedestals with proper labels.

President of Puratana organisation K. Venkateswara Rao was present.

