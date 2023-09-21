Ancestral house of playwright Gurajada Apparao will be developed, says Vizianagaram Collector

September 21, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The ancestral house of playwright and poet Gurajada Apparao in Vizianagaram will be developed, Collector S. Nagalakshmi has said.

Ms. Nagalakshmi, along with Joint Collector K. Mayur Ashok, garlanded the statue of the playwright at his house in the city on the occasion of his 161st birth anniversary on September 21 (Thursday). She said the house of the poet should be protected so that future generations could know about his contributions to Telugu literature.

Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad Chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao promised that the civic body would allocate funds for the development of Gurajada’s house.

Lok Satta Party’s State president Bhisetti Babji, Vizianagaram Mayor V. Vijayalakshmi, Gurajada Samakhya members Kapuganti Prakash, Suryal Lakshmi, A. Gopala Rao, Krishnaji and others participated in a rally that was taken out from the poet’s ancestral house to the Gurajada Circle.