HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Ancestral house of playwright Gurajada Apparao will be developed, says Vizianagaram Collector

Rich tributes paid to the poet on his 161st birth anniversary

September 21, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Collector S. Nagalakshmi garlanding a statue of playwright and poet Gurajada Apparao on his 161st birth anniversary, in Vizianagaram on Thursday.

Collector S. Nagalakshmi garlanding a statue of playwright and poet Gurajada Apparao on his 161st birth anniversary, in Vizianagaram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The ancestral house of playwright and poet Gurajada Apparao in Vizianagaram will be developed, Collector S. Nagalakshmi has said.

Ms. Nagalakshmi, along with Joint Collector K. Mayur Ashok, garlanded the statue of the playwright at his house in the city on the occasion of his 161st birth anniversary on September 21 (Thursday). She said the house of the poet should be protected so that future generations could know about his contributions to Telugu literature.

Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad Chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao promised that the civic body would allocate funds for the development of Gurajada’s house.

Lok Satta Party’s State president Bhisetti Babji, Vizianagaram Mayor V. Vijayalakshmi, Gurajada Samakhya members Kapuganti Prakash, Suryal Lakshmi, A. Gopala Rao, Krishnaji and others participated in a rally that was taken out from the poet’s ancestral house to the Gurajada Circle.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.