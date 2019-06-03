Anaparthi MLA-elect accepts notebooks as gifts, not flowers

Poll results are out and well-wishers of the elected people’s representatives visiting them with flower bouquets and other gifts is a common sight across the State now. However, the scene at the residence of Sathi Suryanarayana Reddy, the MLA-elect from Anaparthi Assembly constituency in East Godavari district is different. The visitors are seen greeting the doctor-turned-politician with notebooks.

This is apparently in response to a request made by Dr. Reddy. “There is no point in presenting flower bouquets as it does not serve any purpose except for posing for a photograph or a selfie. However, the notebooks can help many schoolchildren who are in dire need of them,” he says.

Dr. Reddy, who won the Assembly segment with a margin of around 55,000 votes, is well-known in Anaparthi for he treats his patients for a nominal consultancy fee of ₹5 and he is fondly referred as ‘₹5 doctor’ among the people from poor financial background. And after his poll victory, his patients, more than his well-wishers from political quarters, are turning up at his office and residence to greet him.

Soon after the election results were declared, Dr. Reddy urged his supporters not to greet him with flowers, but notebooks. “It (gift) is not mandatory. Whatever amount you want to spend on flowers, use it to purchase notebooks. I don’t mind even if you come empty handed. But, please don’t spend money on flower bouquets,” he had said.

The call evoked a good response as his visitors are seen greeting him with bunches of notebooks of five to 50 each, daily. Once schools reopen after summer holidays, the MLA’s office staff will disburse the notebooks to students, he adds.