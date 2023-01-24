HamberMenu
Anantha Short Film festival begins

Gets 60 entires including 28 in competition section

January 24, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Screening of five special documentary films marked the inauguration of the Fifth Anantha Short Film Festival here on Tuesday. The screening of the films submitted in the competition section will be screened on January 26, 27 and 28 with the jury members watching close to 40 movies. This year’s attraction will be “Dheera”, a 3-D film on Tenali Ramalingadu

The festival was formally inaugurated at SS Paradise Conference Hall on Tuesday in the presence of Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Meda Lakshmi, Director of Aadarana Shailaja, Swa movie producer Suresh, Discover Ananthapuram founder Anil Kumar, and INTACH Convener Ram Kumar.

“Amma Kante Kammanaina Na Ooru Kambaduru” written by Kambaduri Sheikh was screened along with a documentary made for INTACH “History of Telugu Language.

Others who participated in the inaugural included Film Festival Director Rasheed Basha, and popular anchor Ramesh. The festival received more than 60 entries with 28 of them in the competition section and 32 in the non-competitive section. Out of the 60 entries, 40 would be screened during the three days including 28 in the competition, said Mr. Basha.

