Anantapur youth gets Diana Award

ANANTAPUR

29 June 2021 23:51 IST

His work in organising free career guidance sessions for nearly 25,000 youngsters won him the recognition

Bisathi Bharath, a 25-year-old Post Graduate in Political Science and Economics hailing from the district, has been presented the prestigious Diana Award 2021, given to young people for their humanitarian work.

While the award is given in person in London, the COVID situation has forced the organisers to present it virtually on Monday night (Indian Standard Time).

His work in organising free career guidance sessions, soft skills development training, digital education, personality development sessions for nearly 25,000 adolescents in the last 7 years won him the award.

Mr. Bharath, who is now preparing for the UPSC examinations, formed the Pragathi Padham Youth Association, which now has 150 young leaders guiding the less advantaged students.

Mr. Bharath told The Hindu that with an aim that no rural student should be left behind unaware of the opportunities, the association adopted three villages- Yerraguntlapalli, Ammaladinne and Putlur for holding career guidance sessions.

He said that he had drawn inspiration from the National Service Scheme (NSS) in Government Arts College in Anantapur, and had taken an active role as an NSS team leader and organised four special camps in villages for the development of Swachh Bharat, sanitation, environment conservation and women empowerment. He also took part is organising health camps, rural sports meets, yoga sessions, drug abuse prevention activities and free food distribution to the roadside poor.

The award was established in 1999 by a board chaired by former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown in honour of Princess Diana.