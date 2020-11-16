Anantapur youth ‘ends life’ in Canada

16 November 2020 01:20 IST

ANANTAPUR

A 29-year-old software engineer hailing from Anantapur city, P. Pranay, ended his life in Canada at 2 p.m. (IST) on Saturday.

According to the family members, they received the information late and the people from the Telugu community living there dissuaded them from going to Canada as stringent containment measures for the COVID-19 was in force.

Pranay was said to have resorted to the extreme step owing to some personal reasons.

It is learnt that the Telugu community in Canada is helping the family members get the post-mortem done and send the body back to Anantapur.

Saturday and Sunday being holidays, the body will be flown from Canada on Thursday and likely to reach India on Friday.

Pranay is survived by his parents and an elder sister living in the U.S.

Helpline

People in distress may get help by dialling 100 or 9989819191.

They also may seek help by sending mail to ananthapuramupolice@gmail.com.