Anantapur witnesses rare sun halo

They are indications of rainfall in next 24 hours, says agrometeorologist

People in Anantapur were treated to an unusual sight in the sky an hour after mid-noon on Wednesday when a large rainbow-like halo was formed around the sun.

Initially, with many people remaining indoors due to the lockdown restrictions, only a few noticed it from around 1.10 p.m. to 1.40 p.m.

But as the social media platforms were abuzz with people from Kurnool, Hyderabad and other places in Telangana and Karnataka posting pictures capturing the event and alerting others, many came on to the terrace to witness the ring formed around the afternoon sun.

On May 24, Bengaluru had witnessed a similar phenomenon.

Rekulakunta Agriculture Research Station Agrometeorologist K.Ashok Kumar said circular halos are created due to the thin cirrus clouds that are detached. In the atmosphere, these clouds are formed somewhere between 15,000 feet and over 20,000 feet. The halos are generally indications of rainfall in the next 24 hours.

Farmers asked to be alert

The A.P. State Disaster Management Authority has predicted moderate to heavy rains on Thursday in Anantapur, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari districts. A release from Special Commissioner Disaster Management Authority K. Kanna Babu has asked farmers to take note of this warning and be alert.