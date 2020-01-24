Anantapur Ultramarathon begins today

The fifth edition of Anantapur Ultramarathon being organised by the Rural Development Trust will see 161 runners and athletes from six countries running in teams of four on a stretch of 170 km passing through the city, villages and countryside of Anantapur district.

The ultramarathon will be in a ‘relay’ format and in two categories – 42 km and 10 km. Adults will begin their run at 4.15 p.m. on Friday, which will end at noon on Saturday.

According to the organisers, there would be 99 Spanish and other international runners and 72 Indians.

Each runner covers 10 to 11 km and hands over the baton to the next runner. The purpose of organising the run for the current year is to raise funds for construction of 39 houses in the Srisailam area of Kurnool district.

The second category of runners (those below 18 years of age) will participate in the Anantapur 10K Run, which will start separately on Saturday and join the ultrarunners at the finishing point.