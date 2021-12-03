Andhra Pradesh

Anantapur TV Tower to slip into history

The Anantapur Doordarshan TV Tower, as seen Thursday.  

The Anantapur Doordarshan Television Transmission Tower will slip into history on December 31, when it will stop terrestrial transmission, which used to be the mainstay of broadcasting TV programmes for three decades. The TV tower was built in 1990 and was functional from 1991.

The tower for the residents of Anantapur is not just a TV transmitter but one of the major landmarks of the city on its southeastern boundary. People hardly know the names of the colonies around and identify the places with reference to this tower. While it will be no more in use for transmitting TV programmes, the All India Radio programmes on 101.7 MHZ. in the FM Channel will continue from this tower.

The head of operations of Prasar Bharathi at Anantapur M. Sudhakara Babu said that the Prasar Bharathi Board had taken a decision to close down terrestrial transmission from 10 KW effectively from midnight of December 31 as there were no takers for the service in its service area. The High Power Transmitter is currently functional on Channel No.11 with a frequency of 217.25 telecasting Doordarshan national and regional programmes.


