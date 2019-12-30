Anantapur tops YSR Navasakam delivery

Anantapur district has emerged as the best district in the implementation of the YSR Navasakam programme of the State government thanks to the efforts of officials of different departments, District Collector Gandham Chandrudu said on Sunday.

Detailing the achievements, Mr. Chandrudu said that the district stood in first place in the sanctioning of ration/rice cards and implementation of YSR Pension Kanuka, and ranked second in the sanctioning of YSR Aarogyasri cards.

“Excellent results were achieved in the identification of beneficiaries for implementation of Jagananna Vidya Nestam, YSR Kapu Nestam, financial help to tailors, Nayee Brahmins, and church pastors, which helped in the overall performance of the district,” Mr. Chandrudu said.

“Out of the 12,23,639 white ration cards, verification was completed for 99% beneficiaries with 12,19,365 verified entries. Regarding the YSR Pension Kanuka, a total of 5,31,431 beneficiaries were verified, and with this, 100% of the proposed beneficiaries have been brought under the scheme,” the Collector said.

In the sanction and distribution of YSR Aarogyasri cards, the district officials had done in a good job by verifying 99% of the 12,36,423 beneficiaries and 12,31,005 were enrolled.