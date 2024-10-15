Anantapur to host All India Rajmatha Jijabai Senior Women Football tournament

The All India Zonal Rajmatha Jijabai Trophy Senior Women Football tournament is being conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Football Association for the first time in the State at the RDT stadium, Anantapur.

In the All India Football Federation bidding process, APFA got the opportunity to host the Group F tournament consisting of Odisha, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh. The tournament will be conducted from October 19 to 23.

Earlier, APFA successfully conducted the sub junior boys’ tournament for the first time in 2023-2024 in the State. The Association also conducted the All India Junior Girls U17 tournament with participation of 16 states in 2024.