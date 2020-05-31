Andhra Pradesh

Anantapur to have 859 RBKs, first one opened at Ramagiri

Booking of seeds, fertilizers will begin right away: official

Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav and District Collector Gandham Chandrudu, along with Rapthadu MLA Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy, inaugurated the district’s first Rythu Bharosa Kendra(RBK) at Ramagiri on Saturday.

They launched the online booking of seeds and fertilizers through the kiosk set up on the Ramagiri Village Secretariat premises, and said that 859 centres would be installed in the 14 constituencies of the district.

While the booking of the seeds, fertilizers will begin right away at all the RBKs, the kiosks are yet to be installed at several places, said Joint Director Agriculture Habib Basha, who was present on the occasion.

“We only need power and internet facility at the RBKs and it can start functioning,” he added.

While earlier many farmers in Anantapur district used to wait for seeds even till the end of July during kharif season, more than 80% of the groundnut seeds (total 3.34 lakh quintals) has been disbursed at 40% subsidy in the villages entailing no expenditure for farmer to transport the seeds, Mr. Gorantla Madhav claimed.

Praising the government, the MP added that fulfilling more than 90% of the promises in the first year itself by bringing administration closer to the people’s doorstep was a landmark achievement for the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

