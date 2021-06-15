Anantapur to construct 1.11 lakh Jagananna houses in 407 layouts

ANANTAPUR

A coordinated effort among all stakeholders and implementing departments is essential for the timely completion of the government’s prestigious ‘Jagananna Illu’ scheme in the district that has an ambitious target of constructing 1,11,099 houses in the first phase in 407 layouts, said Joint Collector (Housing) T. Nishanthi.

At a review meeting with the officers of the implementing departments here on Tuesday, she said that sand was available at eight reaches, while infrastructure facilities were in various stages of creation. About ₹21 crore was being spent on 246 layouts of 355 in the AHUDA region for taking up water supply works by the Rural Water Supply Department and ₹27.05 crore for creating similar facilities in 50 layouts in 12 Urban Local Bodies by the Public Health Engineering Department.

Additional amounts needed for taking up the project in all other layouts were also sent to the APSHCL Managing Director for sanction, she said. The electricity department had been asked to energise all the 189 borewells sunk in the layouts so far within the next 10 days.

Right now sand was available in eight sand reaches and that would be utilised for this purpose. Meanwhile, Project Director DWMA had been asked to create job cards for all the housing beneficiaries.