Anantapur student ‘thrashed’ by teacher suffers fracture in hand

A ninth standard student of Akshara Residential School at Garladinne in Anantapur district suffered a fracture in middle and ring fingers after he was thrashed allegedly by Telugu language teacher Ramakrishna Reddy for not wearing proper uniform.

The incident took place on Wednesday, but the boy kept quiet fearing action from the school authorities. When the pain became unbearable, he called his parents on Thursday morning who took him to an orthopedician in the city.

The boy told The Hindu that went to the classroom wearing a T shirt as his uniform was not brought by the washerman in time, but the teacher asked him to come back only after wearing uniform. When he sought time till lunch recess, the teacher got wild and beat him with a cane.

Parents and relatives tried to contact school principal M. Uma Shankar and higher officials, but there was no response from the other end. The teacher told the parents that it was his mistake.

The parents said they had contacted Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Nallani Rajeswari, adding they would approach the police on Friday.