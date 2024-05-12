Anantapur SP urges public to exercise their franchise freely and fearlessly

Anantapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Bardar on Sunday emphasised the significance of voting in ensuring that the ‘voice of the people’ is heard and reflected in the election process.

He appealed to the people to exercise their franchise freely and fearlessly in the elections, urging them to also 0adhere to the rules set by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Poll arrangements

In a media briefing here, Mr. Bardar informed that flag marches by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel have been conducted in sensitive villages, followed by strict surveillance along the Karnataka State border. Special Striking Teams (SST) and Flying Squads Teams (FST) were deployed in addition to civil police to prevent any irregularities during the polling process.

The SP further mentioned that 234 non-bailable warrants (NBW) were executed, and there were 734 licensed weapons in the district, of which 658 had been deposited. The remaining 76 were related to the security personnel of banks. To maintain law and order, bind-over cases were made on rowdy sheeters, trouble mongers, and hired killers, amounting to a total of 11,061 cases so far this year.

As per ECI’s directions, liquor shops were closed from Saturday evening itself. Given the polling process, Section 144 was in force throughout the district from 6 p.m. on Saturday to 6 p.m. on polling day, May 13 (Monday).

The SP also informed that the public could report any issues arising during the polls by dialing 100 or tthe district police election department phone number 9392918293.

