Anantapur SP sets action plan against suicides

October 09, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau
SP KKN Anburajan hearing public grievances at the Spandana programme in Anantapur on Monday.

Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan appealed to people in distress and with suicidal thoughts to be brave and display a sense of fortitude and encouraged them to seek the correct treatment.

After participating in the Spandana programme, the SP said that “if there is a problem, there is also a solution.” Mr. Anburajan assured the target group that suicide was not the solution to their problems. “One should realize that if there are problems and difficulties and if they take the extreme step on the spur of the moment, their family members will be torn apart and their future will become bleak,” he said.

The SP appealed to the audience to not to let the thought of suicide enter their minds under any circumstances. “Especially if the students are facing any difficulties in the educational institutions they are studying, they should not lose their self-confidence but face the problems bravely,” he said.

The SP assured that anyone having any problems or difficulties should call the toll-free numbers 14416 or 8008914416 or his phone number 9440796800 (District SP) and he would immediately talk to the concerned officials and address their problems.

