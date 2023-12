December 16, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy on Saturday presented the coveted ‘DGP DISC Award’ to Superintendent of Police (SP) of Anantapur district K.K.N. Anburajan at an official event held at Mangalagiri.

Mr. Anburajan received the award for his exceptional performance in law and order, conviction-based policing, steadfast response, effective contribution in Disha cases and other departmental issues.

