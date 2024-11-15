Anantapur SP envisages action plan to curb drug use

Anantapur District Superintendent of Police P. Jagadeesh said that comprehensive awareness programmes focused on the dangers of drug use were conducted in educational institutions, populated areas, and rural communities on Friday (November 15).

Speaking to the media here, the SP emphasized that substances such as ganja and other narcotics would have a direct detrimental impact on the brain and the central nervous system among those who are addicted to the substances. The extent of usage correlates with an increase in adverse effects on various bodily systems. “It has been reported that both the immune and digestive systems suffer significant damage, which may ultimately lead to premature mortality. The functionality of vital organs, including the heart, brain, liver, and lungs, may deteriorate, resulting in severe health consequences,” Mr. Jagadeesh said.

The risks associated with drug addiction include the potential for life-threatening conditions, such as vascular constriction, impaired blood circulation, memory loss, decreased concentration, and paralysis. Addiction can consume individuals, often without their conscious awareness, leading to loss of self-control and indiscriminate behavior. The SP stated that sale and use of drugs would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

MVA rule violations

He said that over the past 24 hours, as many as 449 cases have been registered under the Motor Vehicle Act against individuals not wearing helmets or seat belts, engaging in triple riding, overloading, driving under the influence of liquor, and other violations related to road safety. A total of ₹90,335 has been collected in fines.

A targeted initiative was undertaken to address public alcohol consumption that disrupts public peace, resulting in 64 cases being registered. Additionally, 13 cases were lodged against drivers operating vehicles while under the influence of alcohol.

In a proactive measure, the Anantapur One Town Police apprehended eight individuals involved in petty crimes, and ₹32,060 in cash was confiscated. During night-time operations, 93 individuals were detained for suspicious loitering at RTC bus stands and railway stations, with three subsequently taken to police stations for further inquiry.

Security protocols were reinforced at ATM centers, and inspections of 151 ATM centers were conducted throughout the district to ensure public safety.

