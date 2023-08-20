Anantapur SP conducts counselling for 300 A-category rowdy-sheeters

August 20, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Superintendent of Police K. Srinivasa Rao on Sunday said that the activities of the rowdy-sheeters in the district were under the police scanner, and none could escape from the law.

He organised a counselling session for about 300 ‘A-Category’ rowdy sheeters at the police parade grounds here on Sunday.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao inquired about their criminal history, current lifestyle and employment status. He laid special focus on understanding the circumstances which prompted them to turn to rowdyism with a motive to bring them back into the mainstream of life through counselling.

Addressing the rowdy-sheeters, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that with advancements in forensic modules and scientific investigation methodologies, “it has become impossible for criminals to hide from the law.” He told them to remember that whatever crime they committed would be tracked by the police.

“The police department is always there to bring a change in the mindset of criminals with proper guidance so that they would not repeat their misdeeds. Those who remain stubborn and don’t give up their old ways would face invocation of the Preventive Detention Act (PD Act) and banishment from the district. Before committing a crime, you (rowdy sheeters) should think of your families and their future,” the SP said.

“The police teams are always on the vigil to track notorious criminals and hired killers. Instructions are issued to the concerned police officers to monitor the movements of every rowdy-sheeter closely. Those who engineer and participate in the riots and social disturbances would be dealt with sternly,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

Deputy SPs G. Prasada Reddy and B.V. Shiva Reddy, Circle-Inspectors Zakir Hussain, Indira, Vijayabhaskar Reddy, and Sub-inspectors of Anantapur district took part in the event.