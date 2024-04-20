GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Anantapur SP calls for special vigil on border check posts

April 20, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar conducting inspections at Gummanagatta inter-state border check-post in Anantapur district on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Bardar inspected the Kottapallikunta Doddi inter-state border check-post under the Gummanagatta mandal police limits on Saturday.

During the inspection, Mr. Bardar along with senior police officials examined the vehicle movement register and instructed field staff to thoroughly check vehicles coming in from Karnataka, to prevent illegal entry of liquor, money, and freebies. He urged the personnel on the election duties to step up vigil and focus on rural roads with connectivity to national highways.

The SP also made a sudden inspection of the Gummagatta police station, where he reviewed the station’s records. He ordered that pending warrants and arrests be cleared quickly. He emphasised special vigilance on the movement of trouble mongers and rowdy sheeters, to prevent any incidents of violence or riots throughout the elections.

Deputy SP (Kalyanadurgam) B. Srinivasulu was also present.

