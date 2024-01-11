ADVERTISEMENT

Anantapur SP calls for election preparedness

January 11, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police (SP) K.K.N. Anburajan here on Thursday told all police officers in the district to be alert given the upcoming elections and chalk out an action plan.

Addressing the personnel from all sub-divisions, he said particular attention should be given to factional and troubled villages. Known criminals and trouble mongers should be kept under special surveillance. Counselling sessions should be organised for them continually to encourage good behaviour, failing to display which legal action should be initiated against them.

Mr. Anburajan told the officers that investigations into serious cases should be completed quickly; focus should be given to solving cheating and theft cases and clearing non-bailable warrants (NBWs). “With elections round the corner, watch on rowdy-sheeters needs to be given top priority,” he said.

The SP asked sub-divisional police officers to form special teams to curb sand smuggling and illicit liquor. They should prevent illegal movement of cash and jewellery; smuggling of ganja; and smuggling of petrol from Karnataka.

Awareness programmes should be organised to prevent road accidents and crimes against women.

Additional SPs R. Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, G. Ramakrishna, A. Hanumantha, deputy SPs Antonappa, C.M. Gangaiah, U. Narasingappa, G. Prasada Reddy and senior officials from the circle-level were present.

