Anantapur shop owners to down shutters at 2 p.m.

KURNOOL/ANANTAPUR

03 May 2021 01:53 IST

The district registered 1,303 cases in last 24 hours

The Chamber of Commerce in Anantapur announced on Sunday that all the shops will remain open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., a release from the community said.

Per the release, the businessmen have decided to keep the shops open for fewer hours in view of the large number of positive cases emerging by the day.

The district recorded 1,303 cases and 8 deaths on Sunday. The number of patients getting treatment has risen to 9,920 in the district. Also, the COVID sample collection process in the district has been stopped for the past two days due to overburdening of the facility.

Meanwhile, volunteers in Kurnool district have been tasked with monitoring COVID-safe behaviour in public places and penalties will be levied by the police for not wearing a mask or for other violations, District Collector G. Veerapandian announced on Sunday.

Kurnool’s tally

The district recorded the highest-ever single day tally of 2,516 cases on Sunday, pushing up the active cases to 9,595.

People should not gather in groups of more than five persons anywhere in the district, the Collector said and asked people to adhere to all norms in public places. There was no lockdown in the district, he clarified, but said the task force personnel was considering imposing curbs in places where cases were high.

In Kurnool city, the shops would remain closed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. everyday.